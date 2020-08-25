TxDOT warns of traffic delays in Deep East Texas due to Hurricane Laura evacuees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation is warning Deep East Texas residents of some potential traffic jams over the next several days due to Hurricane Laura.
Mandatory evacuations began in multiple counties and cities along the coast Tuesday morning as Laura bears down.
The City of Port Arthur began ordering residents to leave at 6 a.m. Jefferson and Orange County orders take effect at 8 a.m. and the City of Galveston has told everyone to be off the island by noon.
TxDOT is warning Deep East Texas residents that there will be additional traffic and possible delays on the following highways:
- US 59
- US 69
- US 96
They urge all motorists to visit drivetexas.org for road conditions and to take Laura seriously.
While as of this writing Laura is merely a Category 1, the East Texas Storm Team has forecasted that the storm will become a Category 2 hurricane before landfall.
There is also the possibility that it could reach a Category 3, which would make it the first major hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Harvey back in 2017.