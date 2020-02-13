TxDOT reporting some roads still closed due to flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting that two roads in its Tyler district remain closed due to flooding after rains over the past several days.

FM 3311 in Smith County remains closed due to flooding and a washout under one lane. Crews are working on repairs and expect to open it by 5 p.m. Friday, February 14.

FM 1844 in Upshur County will remain closed to through-traffic for some time due to a pavement washout. Repairs can’t start until the water recedes.

FM 857 in Van Zandt County opened to traffic Friday morning.

Please be aware of road conditions in your area. And remember that going around or through officials barriers closing roads is a violation of Texas law.