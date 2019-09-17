TxDOT offers free car seat checks during ‘Child Passenger Safety Week’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation says car crashes are among the leading cause of death for children in the United States.

Last year on Texas roads alone, 62 children passed away as a result of a vehicle accident.

With children travelling to school every morning, this week is ‘National Child Passenger Safety Week’, a time to raise awareness for proper travel.

Heather Singleton, a traffic safety specialist for TxDOT’s Tyler district, says almost half of all car seats are actually installed incorrectly.

Misused car seats play a large role in injury or even death in a vehicle accident.

“There has not been a deathless day on the Texas roadways since November 7th of the year 2000,” said Singleton. “So we’re coming up on the 19 year mark and that’s important to remember because the leading cause of death for children is traffic crashes.”

To fight those statistics, TxDOT is hosting car seat safety checks in Longview and Jacksonville this week.

Parents can head to the Maude Cobb Convention Center from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Families in the Jacksonville area can head to Jacksonville ISD from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday.