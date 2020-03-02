Two people shot at a Texas gentlemen’s club, suspect taken to hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – Two people, including the suspect, were injured after being shot at a gentlemen’s club in Beaumont, according to police.

Officers were called to the “Temptations Cabaret” after reports that a man had shown up with a gun. That’s when they say shots were fired and the suspect was struck by police.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment as well as a patron who was also injured in the shooting. The identities of those involved have not been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

