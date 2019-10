LINDALE, Texas (KETK) Two people are injured after an 18-wheeler goes off Interstate 20 and lands on top of a county road early Thursday morning.

County Road 463, west of Lindale, has been closed off. Officials say traffic on I-20 should not be affected.

According to Lindale Police, the 18-wheeler was cut-off on the interstate causing the driver to go off-road. Officials say the two people injured inside the truck are okay.

Crews are working to remove the truck and clear up the road.