Two injured, one ejected in Lufkin car crash, neither wearing seat belts

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts when a major crash occurred in Lufkin on Sunday causing the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Lufkin Police responded to a major accident on Loop 287 when a Chevy Avalanche rear-ended a minivan, left the road, and entered the sale lot of AI Meyer Ford.

The passenger of the Chevy Avalanche was ejected from the vehicle and landed on a car in the dealership.

The driver was found in the backseat of the vehicle.

Neither of the men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Both have been airlifted to hospitals in unknown condition.

The driver and passengers from the minivan were checked out at the scene and were okay.

Names are not being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.