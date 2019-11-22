WATCH NOW: Video from Lindale plane crash, pilot & passenger injured, FAA investigating

LINDALE, Texas — Smith County Sheriff’s office is investigating a plane that has crashed in a field near Lindale.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the crash in the 15500 block of County Road 434, just north of I-20.

According to neighbors who spoke with KETK, the pilot and passenger bailed from the plane, parachuting down before landing in a nearby pasture.

At this time it’s unclear if the plane was coming or going to Tyler Pounds.

The pilot and passenger have reported injuries, but the severity is unknown. Both have been transported to UT Health – Tyler.

FAA is en route to investigate the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update as information becomes available.