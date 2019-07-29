Two dead inside tank truck at Texas high school track field

HOUSTON (KETK) – Two men were found dead inside a seeding truck at a Houston high school Monday morning.

The school is Wisdom High School and three men were reportedly operating the truck.

Authorities say the first man was overcome by fumes and collapsed into the tank after opening the hatch.

The second man collapsed when he tried to help him. It’s not clear what’s inside the tank, but the local fire chief said the truck is used to spread grass seed and fertilizer.