Two dead after traveling into oncoming traffic, hitting 18-wheeler

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after veering into oncoming traffic and hitting an 18-wheeler, according to Texas DPS.

On Saturday morning at 2:20 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 96, seven miles south of Center.

Preliminary reports indicated a Pontiac car was traveling south when the driver left the roadway and collided with the side of an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as Jordan Shisler, 28, of Center. A passenger in the Pontiac was identified as Jasmin Cavazos, 20, of Center. Both Shisler and Cavazo were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as Jasper Houston, 30, of Louisiana. Houston was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.