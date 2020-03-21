Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Two dead after traveling into oncoming traffic, hitting 18-wheeler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ROAD WRECK_1454856240079.jpg

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after veering into oncoming traffic and hitting an 18-wheeler, according to Texas DPS.

On Saturday morning at 2:20 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 96, seven miles south of Center.

Preliminary reports indicated a Pontiac car was traveling south when the driver left the roadway and collided with the side of an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as Jordan Shisler, 28, of Center. A passenger in the Pontiac was identified as Jasmin Cavazos, 20, of Center. Both Shisler and Cavazo were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as Jasper Houston, 30, of Louisiana. Houston was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar