Two dead, 2 injured in Longview head-on collision

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car wreck_1556111336625.jpg.jpg

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KETK) – After investigating and witness reports, Longview Police Department reports on a head-on collision leading to 2 fatalities and 2 injuries.

On June 28, a 2016 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Alpine road when the driver veered into the opposite lane, colliding with a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Taurus was identified as Carol Marjean Dowell, 52, of Broken Bow Oklahoma.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was identified as Brian Mims, 42, of Longview.

Dowell and a backseat passenger, Shawn Edward Dowell, 36, of Jefferson were killed. The front seat passenger was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Mims was also transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Update to the June 28, 2019 fatal wreck. Longview PD Officers were dispatched to the 2400 Block of Alpine Rd for an…

Posted by Longview Police Department on Monday, July 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC