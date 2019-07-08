Two dead, 2 injured in Longview head-on collision

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KETK) – After investigating and witness reports, Longview Police Department reports on a head-on collision leading to 2 fatalities and 2 injuries.

On June 28, a 2016 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Alpine road when the driver veered into the opposite lane, colliding with a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Taurus was identified as Carol Marjean Dowell, 52, of Broken Bow Oklahoma.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was identified as Brian Mims, 42, of Longview.

Dowell and a backseat passenger, Shawn Edward Dowell, 36, of Jefferson were killed. The front seat passenger was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Mims was also transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.