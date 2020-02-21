Two compromised manholes led to spill of more than 360,000 gallons of sewage in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A massive sewage spill on Thursday afternoon was caused by two compromised manholes, according to a release from the City of Tyler.

In a statement, City of Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) said that the manholes “allowed rain water to flow into the sanitary sewer system and overflow the lift station.” More than 360,000 gallons of sewage was spilled into Shackleford Creek.

It then went on to say that bypass pumps were used to divert the sewage to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant’s lift station. TWU will evaluate the condition of the manholes to see if they need to be replaced.

TWU also emphasized that there is no danger to the public from the spill and that no drinking water has bee affected.