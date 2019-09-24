Breaking News
Alto man dead after overturning timber truck
Live Now
President Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and muggy conditions continue all week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach 93 degrees. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and early Tuesday evening.

Tuesday Night: Increasing cloud cover all night. Mostly cloudy skies early Wednesday morning. Lows around 74 degrees

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies all day with highs reaching 93 degrees again. Mostly dry conditions throughout the day.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South East 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 10-15.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 92. Low: 74. Wind: South: 10-15.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 91. Low: 74. Wind: South East: 5-10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC