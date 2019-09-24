Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and muggy conditions continue all week

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach 93 degrees. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and early Tuesday evening.

Tuesday Night: Increasing cloud cover all night. Mostly cloudy skies early Wednesday morning. Lows around 74 degrees

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies all day with highs reaching 93 degrees again. Mostly dry conditions throughout the day.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South East 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 10-15.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 92. Low: 74. Wind: South: 10-15.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 91. Low: 74. Wind: South East: 5-10.