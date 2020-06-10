Trump traveling to Dallas on Thursday to meet with faith leaders, law enforcement ahead of fundraiser

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DALLAS (KETK) – President Trump will be traveling to Texas on Thursday to announce a plan for “holistic revitalization and recovery” ahead of a $10 million fundraising dinner.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the president and other top administration officials “will participate in a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners to discuss solutions to historic economic, health, and justice disparities in American communities.”

The dinner afterward is expected to bring in at least $10 million for the Trump campaign during an election where Texas is once again a top target for Democrats. The GOP has held on to the state since 1976.

President Donald Trump is coming back to Texas tomorrow, White House officials confirm. He's coming to Dallas for a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners. — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 10, 2020

The meeting with the faith leaders, law enforcement, and business owners will take place at a Dallas church, although the exact site has not been announced.

The trip also comes during the fallout of protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed in the custody of the Minneapolis police two weeks ago. He was laid to rest on Tuesday in Houston. Dallas was also at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic after Shelley Luther was jailed for illegally operating her salon, despite county and state orders.

Conservatives were quick to rally around Luther’s case and lobbied for her immediate release, saying that business owners were being forced into bankruptcy and unemployment. Gov. Abbott altered his executive order to remove jail as a punishment option for violating the order.

Trump entered the the conversation by taking the rare step of calling for the ousting of district judge Eric Moye, who ordered Luther’s jailing. He also supported protests by conservatives who gathered at state houses and governor’s houses demanding that coronavirus restrictions be lifted.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

However, on Wednesday the president attacked an elderly Buffalo protestor who was shoved to the ground by police, suffering head injuries. Trump said, without evidence, that the man was a member of Antifa, a left-wing, militant group.