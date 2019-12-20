Trump praises Gohmert for sparring with Nadler during impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Just hours after becoming the third-ever president to be impeached, President Trump praised East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert for his fiery exchange with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerold Nadler on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during Wednesday’s debate.

The president called Gohmert a “TRUE patriot” and said that he was fighting back against people that “must hate our country.”

Our great Congressman Gohmert is a TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country! https://t.co/KpaWqpStpP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

After Gohmert’s speech, Nadler (D-NY) rebuked the speech saying that he was “deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda.”

Rep. Gohmert returned to the floor to fire back at Nadler, but it was unclear what he said. After several seconds, he was finally gaveled out of the proceedings.

After an hours-long debate, the House voted to impeach President Trump on two articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote was mostly on party lines, with no Republicans voting against Trump.

