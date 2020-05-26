Trump-appointed US attorney in East Texas abruptly resigns

DALLAS (AP) — A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Texas has announced his resignation in an unusually abrupt departure.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Joseph Brown said in a statement Tuesday that he will leave office on May 31. President Donald Trump appointed him in 2018.

Brown served as Grayson County District Attorney for 17 years before his federal appointment. He lives in Grayson County with his wife and two daughters.

Tuesday’s statement doesn’t explain why the 50-year-old prosecutor is leaving the prestigious post except to say he will pursue “opportunities in the private and public sectors.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as United States Attorney and to work with some of the finest prosecutors and support staff in the country,” Brown said in the statement. “I am very proud of our accomplishments.”

Brown and a spokeswoman haven’t responded to requests for comment. It’s unclear who will lead the office in the interim.

“As a U.S. Attorney, Joe served his fellow Texans justly and honorably, cracking down on the illicit drug trade and prioritizing resources and training for law enforcement,” Sen. John Cornyn said in a written statement released by his office. “The Eastern District of Texas is undoubtedly safer because of his work. I wish Joe the best in his next chapter, during which I know Joe will continue to serve and lift up his community.”