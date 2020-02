MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

MIAMI (KETK) – Patrick Mahomes is now one of the youngest Super Bowl champions in NFL history and many across the country weighed in on his historic come-from-behind victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

The congrats ranged from President Donald Trump all the way down to KETK reporters after his MVP worthy performance.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl LIV MVP. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to #Tigers 2014 37th-round pick Patrick Mahomes on winning MVP of his football game. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020

Congratulations @PatrickMahomes on your team winning Super Bowl LIV & receiving the MVP. I know everyone in @WhitehouseISD is very proud!! #DUB — Marcus Gold (@CoachMarcusGold) February 3, 2020