True Vine Brewing Company one of several East Texas businesses filing for loans through stimulus bill

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Small businesses in East Texas have been hammered by the economic effects of the coronavirus and True Vine Brewing Company is no different.

Now, they are looking to apply for loans through the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress last week.

True Vine faced a devastating setback by having to close a second location after just being open for two months. They are still doing curbside and delivery orders at its original location.

But, their salary employees are forgoing their paychecks because of the lack of revenue. And it’s not just the money they’re missing.

“What we do at True Vine… we have live music, and family gatherings, and celebrations.. and we miss that dearly.” Ryan Dixon, True Vine Co-Founder

True Vine has been busy filling out papers to apply loans, which have the potential to be forgiven. They also noted that the “Beer-To-Go: law that passed in September has been a big help during the crisis.