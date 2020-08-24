Truck rolls over, spills fuel and cement in Rusk County

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A cement truck has rolled over near Henderson and officials are responding to a spillage.

According to Rusk County OEM, the spill happened at FM 3310 near the Chase Creek subdivision.

Units are responding to a cement truck rollover on FM 3310 at the Chase Creek subdivision. There is a fuel leak and cement spilled on the subdivision road. Expect major delays and avoid that area. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) August 24, 2020

Fuel and cement have both spilled on the road and motorists should expect major delays.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.