Truck rolls over, spills fuel and cement in Rusk County

Local News

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A cement truck has rolled over near Henderson and officials are responding to a spillage.

According to Rusk County OEM, the spill happened at FM 3310 near the Chase Creek subdivision.

Fuel and cement have both spilled on the road and motorists should expect major delays.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

