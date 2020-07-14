Truck engulfed in flames after driver rear-ends 18-wheeler in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One person has been sent to the ICU after rear-ending an 18-wheeler in Lufkin.

Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Lufkin police was called to a major accident involving a truck and an 18-wheeler in the 1100 block of John Reddit Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, the truck was engulfed in flames. Good Samaritans freed the driver, Ronald Ulrich, 40, of Lufkin from the burning vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital then moved to Memorial Hermann in Houston with serious injuries. He remains in the hospital’s shock trauma intensive care unit as of noon on Tuesday.

Further investigation revealed the accident happened on the northbound side of the highway just north of Webber Street when Ulrich rear-ended an empty chicken hauler. Officers noted that there were no skid marks visible on the road to indicate that Ulrich attempted to stop before running into the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the chicken hauler did not report any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.