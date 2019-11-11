Truck driver crosses into shoulder, kills 1 in Sunday morning crash in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Texas (KETK) One person is dead and two others in the hospital following a Sunday morning crash in Polk County.

According to DPS, the driver of a pickup truck, now identified as Karl Fink, 22, of Onalaska, crossed over into the shoulder, hitting another truck that was broken down.

Two people working on the broken down truck were hit during the incident.

Johnathan Reid, 35, of Paradise, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carl Reid Jr., 65, of Trinity, was taken to a hospital in Livingston for treatment.

Fink was taken to the same hospital for treatment. What caused him to cross into the shoulder has yet to be determined.

The crash remains under investigation.