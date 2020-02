TROUP, Texas (KEKT) – Troup ISD is calling for a $22.6 million bond come May elections to improve educations for all campuses.

If it passes, the bond will pay for renovations to the high school and middle school cafeteria, a new career and tech building, a new high school gym, and a building for pre-k through second grade.

The last time the district held a bond election was September 2005.