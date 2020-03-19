Troup declares ‘local state of disaster’ in response to coronavirus outbreak

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The City of Troup declared a “local disaster” on Wednesday after concerns of the coronavirus spreading in East Texas continue.

This declaration places no restrictions on any Troup resident or Troup business. Its purpose is to allow Troup to qualify for federal assistance funds if they are needed to assist with this developing situation. City of Troup

The City of Troup says all city departments are functioning as normal. They do encourage the public to practice ‘social-distance’ per the CDC recommendation.