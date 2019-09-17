Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall near Galveston, East Texas in the path

The East Texas Storm Team is tracking an area of low pressure along the Texas upper Gulf coast region, producing heavy rainfall for this area. This is Tropical Storm Imelda.

An analysis conducted by the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday morning showed a stronger system and became a Tropical Depression. At 12:45 PM Tuesday, the depression became Tropical Storm Imelda with winds at 40 mph and gusts nearing 50 mph. Imelda made landfall in Freeport, Texas (about 35 miles SW of Galveston) at 1:30 PM Tuesday.

NEW: Tropical Storm #Imelda has formed just south of the coast of Texas. For more: see local products from @NWSHouston @NWSLakeCharles , storm information at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB and heavy rainfall forecasts from @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/pdae8lIxqs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2019

Heavy rainfall is ongoing now over the coastal areas and will continue through the remainder of the day. Follow the Hurricane Tracker radar here.

The forecast track of Imelda is for it to move toward East Texas and bring with it greater rain chances for us.

