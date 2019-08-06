Troopers investigating fatal rollover crash in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One dead Tuesday morning in Gregg County after failing to control speed.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m., Troopers responded to a crash on State Spur 502 North of Longview in Gregg County.

Initial investigation revealed that the driver of a Ford Fusion driven by Christopher Jaynes, 36, of Ore City was traveling South on State Spur 502 when he failed to control his speed and struck the back of a Hyundai Sonota driven by Jennifer Phillips, 42, of Diana.

The impact caused the Ford Fusion to roll on its side where it was hit by a Kia Sorenta driven by Donna Kinsella, 59, of Gaithersburg MD who was traveling North.

Jaynes was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jameson. Phillips did not show signs of injuries. Kinsella was transported to Longview Regional Hospital in stable condition.