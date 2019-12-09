Breaking News
Trinity ISD evacuated for one hour due to bomb threat, turned out to be hoax
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity ISD Middle and High Schools were evacuated for one hour on Monday due to an alleged bomb threat, according to Superintendent John Kaufman.

“The safety of our students and staff are of utmost importance to us, therefore, we will take all threats seriously. At no time were any students or staff members in danger.”

John Kaufman

The threat was written on a wall inside a bathroom at the high school, but a quick investigation by police determined that it was a hoax.

Kaufman said that the district’s next move will be to find the person responsible and they will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

