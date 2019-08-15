Tributes pour in for late Bullard coach about her smile and impact she left

Breaking News
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Tributes for Bullard softball coach Megan Dobrinski on Wednesday after she passed away following a battle with cancer.

Coach Dobrinski was beloved in the East Texas softball community and tributes poured in all over social media from former players and coaches.

Her visitation is set for Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Chandler First United Methodist Church. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Audry B. Owens Auditorium.

Coach Dobrinski knew KETK anchor Kaci Koviak well with her saying that Dobrinski “truly loved life and all those around her.”

Coby Gipson is the former head football coach of Bishop Gorman in Tyler and currently works as an assistant for the ETBU football team.

He was also a former UT Tyler softball assistant and worked with Dobrinski. Gipson said: “it was impossible not to smile/laugh when she was around.”

UT Tyler head coach Mike Reed wrote that his heart is “broken as we struggle to understand.”

Posted by Mike Reed on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Bullard assistant coach Marisa Ledkins posted that Dobrinski touched many lives and gave light to others.

sister, look at all this love. look at how much you blessed these people. look at all the impacts you have made. look at all the lives you touched and all the light you gave.

Posted by Marisa Jade Ledkins on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Former players of Dobrinski left their tributes online, expressing sadness but many believe her to be in a better place.

