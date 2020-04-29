Trees down, power lines damaged across East Texas after overnight storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A line of severe storms ran through East Texas overnight Wednesday morning. Trees were brought down onto roads and power lines were damaged as well as reports of hail raining throughout the area.
Here is a list of reports of damage from across the region through the National Weather Service:
Rusk County
- Ping pong ball-sized hail was reported in Laird Hill
- Tree down on FM 850 in Overton
- Tree down on SH 155 northeast of Overton
- Power lines down on Pinkston Street in New London
- Tree down across intersection of FM 3053 and CR 1110
- Large tree down across FM 2867 near Pine Hill
- Tree fell on home near Mt. Enterprise
Upshur County
- Tree down along with power lines at FM 726 and Myrtle Road south of Ore City
- Tree down along with power lines at HWY 154 and Bentley Road seven miles south of Ore City
Harrison County
- Tress down on Runnels Rd three miles southeast of Nesbitt
- Tree down across I-20 near miles marker 612
- Tree down on FM 968 four miles south of Hallsville
Panola County
- Tree down across US HWY 79 near Beckville
- Tree down across FM 10 in Carthage
- Tree down across HWY 315 three miles west of Carthage
Houston County
- Power lines down near HWY 21 seven miles east of Latexo
- Tree down on FM 228 two miles northeast of Grapeland
- Power lines down on CR 1710
Shelby County
- A tree was blown down on HWY 7 near Center
Smith County
- Quarter-size hail roughly 1-inch in diameter reported in Tyler
- Half dollar-size hail reported in Lindale
Cherokee County
- Tree down on US HWY 84 in Recklaw
Henderson County
- 15-foot tree uprooted three miles south of Mabank