Trees down, power lines damaged across East Texas after overnight storms

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - As coverage of the coronavirus continues, it is important to never forget the people it directly impacts. For one West Texas man, he says he found himself homebound, out of a job, with no place to go.

"My life has come to an abrupt halt, said Kevin Brown. "You know, you have to pay the bills and the rent still. If you don't have any income, you have to try to think of something else. I'm relying on my pension mostly, I guess. That's it. I have neighbors that help."