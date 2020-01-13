Tree planting ceremony held to honor former city council member Ed Moore at Gassaway Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A tree planting ceremony at Gassaway Park was held to honor Ed Moore’s services to the City of Tyler as a councilmember from 2013 to 2019.

Moore enjoyed community service and dedicated himself to leadership in Tyler.

“Let myself know that I’ve done, that there’s something out there that’s gonna have my name on it for years to come,” said Ed Moore.

The ceremony was held on Monday, January 13 at Gassaway Park. During the ceremony, the city also announced that they would be naming the baseball field at Woldert Park after Moore.