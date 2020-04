RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree fell onto a Rusk County home north of Mt. Enterprise during storms early Wednesday morning, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

The home was located north of Mt. Enterprise on FM 1798, near US HWY 259.

It is unknown if anyone was injured by the downed tree and a call to the OEM office was not immediately returned.

Details are scarce and KETK News has a crew on their way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.