Trash service employee ran over by dump truck

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trash service employee ran over by co-worker during stop.

Monday morning, Troopers responded to a fatal on Indianola Rd. in Henderson County.

Reports showed that the worker on the back of the dump truck lost his footing while the driver of the truck began to reverse.

The drive was identified as William Cedric Veasey, 53 of Tyler and the passenger was identified as Carl Williams Jr., 62, of New Boston.

Williams was transported to UT Health – Tyler where he was later pronounced dead by Judge Andy Dunklin.

The crash remains under investigation.

