Trane Technologies limiting workers, increasing sanitation protocols after employee tests positive for coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Trane Technologies in Tyler temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

One employee, who requested to stay anonymous, said they were informed about the positive case through a voicemail and media.

“There are 1200 people throughout that facility throughout the day, and how do we know whose sick and you’re coming in contact with people all day long, every shift,” said the employee.

Trane released a statement saying they will be closed for two weeks to limit the number of people in the facilities and follow CDC guidelines by daily cleaning, sanitation efforts, hygiene best practices, social distancing, and passive screening.

They also said production employees not part of the essential workforce will remain home but will be paid.

“These measures are designed to ensure the safety of our people and stop the spread of coronavirus in our community. We are grateful for the efforts of our voluntary essential workforce in Tyler, and the resilience of all of our people during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Perri Richman, with Trane Technologies.

Below are the steps they are the safety protocols they are implementing across all their plants: