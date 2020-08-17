Traffic lights out at Loop 323 and Broadway intersection in Tyler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Storms that moved through the Tyler-area early Monday morning have caused a malfunction to traffic lights at the busiest intersection in the city.

There is no power to the lights at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate, if possible.

If not, officers are on the scene directing traffic and drivers should manuver with care.

Oncor and city signal technicians are aware of the issue and are working to minimize delays during the morning commute.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar