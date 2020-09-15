Traffic reopens on Old Jacksonville HWY in Tyler after multi-vehicle accident

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several lanes of traffic are blocked in Tyler after an accident involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning.

Tyler police responded to the accident just before 7:45 a.m. The accident is at the intersection of Old Jacksonville HWY and Grande.

There were three cars involved: an SUV, a Kia Soul, and a pickup truck.

It is unclear if anyone was injured from the wreck, but there were ambulances on the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to work to avoid traffic jams.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.