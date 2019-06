Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONGVIEW, TX (KETK) - Longview Firefighters are battling a blaze near the intersection of W. Marshall Ave. and W. Methvist St. Monday night, according to the LFD Twitter account.

Police have blocked traffic in the area while crews respond to the fire.

Details are limited at this time.

KETK will provide updates on the situation as information becomes available.