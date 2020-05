TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A multi-vehicle wreck involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Loop 323 and HWY 64 West has brought traffic to a standstill.

According to a witness at the scene, the wreck has forced eastbound traffic back into town down to one lane.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Details are scarce but KETK News has a crew on their way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.