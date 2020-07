TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Construction is set to begin on East Grande Boulevard to repair a storm sewer pipe which could affect daily commutes.

The eastbound lanes of East Grande Boulevard will be closed from Rhones Quarter Road to Hwy 110 from Monday, July 6 through Monday, July 20.

Westbound traffic will not be affected and those needing to get to The Center at Grande will be able to enter and leave the parking lot.