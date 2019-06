A crash in Smith County may cause traffic jams for commuters this morning. DPS’s officials say the wreck happened on US-69 near the Bullard.

A truck tractor and a cement truck were involved in the crash. Details of the collision are unclear at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities advise drivers to use caution if you’re headed north on US-69. It may be better to use an alternate route on your way to work this morning. We will keep you updated as we learn more.