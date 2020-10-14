TRAFFIC ALERT: At least 3 people taken to hospital following 3-vehicle crash on Highway 64

SMTIH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Chapel Hill, involving a tanker truck, which spilled flammable liquid on the road.

According to DPS, at least three people were taken to the hospital after the wreck at the intersection of Highway 64 and County Road 289.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver of a Toyota Camry was stopped to make a left turn when they were hit from behind, causing them to go into oncoming traffic. It was then hit by a gasoline tanker, seen in the photo below.

The driver of the tanker, the driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger were taken to the hospital.

Residents in the area tell KETK news this is a dangerous intersection that desperately needs a turn lane.

They tell us at least twice a month we’re detoured due to wrecks because it’s a blind turn on one side, a large hill on the other and 289 is coming up a hill as well.

Several volunteer fire departments are on the scene, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the scene.

KETK has a crew on the scene and will continue to bring you more information when it becomes available.