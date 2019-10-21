Tornado touched down in Van Zandt County on Sunday

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in East Texas Sunday night.

An EF-0 tornado came down just near Wills Point in Van Zandt County. A team from the Fort Worth office of the NWS was sent to survey the damage.

According to the Enhanced Fujita scale, a tornado of EF-0 has a wind speed of 65-85 MPH. The NWS estimated that the Wills Point tornado had wind speeds reach 80 miles per hour.

Van Zandt was one of five East Texas counties that were involved in a disaster declaration issued by Gov. Abbott early Monday afternoon.

Other East Texas counties included were Panola, Rains, Rusk, and Wood.

It is unclear if that will be the only confirmed tornado that hit East Texas Sunday night. Members of the Shreveport office will be surveying Rusk and Panola counties for additional damage.