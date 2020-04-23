At least 3 dead after ‘large and extremely dangerous’ tornado rips through Deep East Texas

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are working to clear the aftermath of a ‘large and extremely dangerous’ tornado that reportedly ripped through Polk County around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Several injuries were reported but there is no indication as to how many are hurt or the extent of the injuries, according to our NBC affiliate in Houston KPRC.
The Polk County Emergency Management has been activated with a command post set up at the Onalaska Fire and Rescue.
Shelters
Onalaska Junior and Senior High Schools also opened up as shelters for residents who lost their homes.
Volunteer
Anyone wishing to volunteer services is asking to contact the Polk County Emergency Operations to provide your information. (936)327-6826.
Disaster Declaration
Judge Sydney Murphy issued a local disaster declaration after the tornado ripped through Onalaska and due to the “significant threats to life, health, and property.”
Gov. Abbott’s Response
Just hours after the tornado tore through, Gov. Abbott issued a statement saying his office is working with local officials to support residents.