TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: East Texas family shares experience with alligator at Lake Hawkins

It’s no secret that East Texas is well-known for its abundance of wildlife.

But it’s also no secret that alligators are quite scary.

Last Sunday, the Martinez family of Henderson had decided they would take advantage of the beautiful weather and go to the lake.

“We were excited, and when we got there the lake was so clean and it was only $3 to get in,” said Heather Martinez.

Within a few hours of fun in the sun, something sketchy started to approach the swimmer’s area.

“We didn’t know why, but people started running out of the water, we thought someone was hurt or drowning and then you hear someone yell alligator,” said Martinez.

Several lakes in East Texas are known for gator spottings, Caddo Lake leading the pack.

“It’s not uncommon for a wild animal to approach humans if it has a past experience with them said Logan Daw with East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in Grand Saline.

“Alligators are very curious creatures, and they may be looking for food, or they may think you are the food,” said Daw.

Game Wardens urge that if you leave the alligator alone it won’t bother you and if it is, the reptile can be relocated to a different area.