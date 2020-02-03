Toll 49 reopens after being shut down in all directions due to ‘active situation’

Breaking News
UPDATE (8:00 A.M.) – Larry Christian sent an update saying that all the roads have been reopened.

It is still unclear what the “active situation” involved.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Toll 49 traffic is shut down in all directions at Rhones Quarter Road due to an “active situation”, according to Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian.

He emphasized that the situation is “not a threat to public safety.” Christian said that more information would be released when it could be made available.

It is unclear what the current situation is that has shut down the traffic.

This is a developing story and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.

