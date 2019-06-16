Toll 49 expansion asking for public input on proposed route east of SH-110

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Potential routes are being proposed for the extension of Toll 49 North to US 271.

The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority, or NET MRA, is the company in charge of the road.

The Toll 49 Segment 6 Project is an initiative of the NET RMA to explore route options for the extension to reach to US 271. Through a comprehensive evaluation process and public feedback, the team will identify three routes to carry forward to the next stage.

On Tuesday, June 4, NET RMA hosted a public workshop discussing the extension. According the the NET RMA wesbite, more than 150 community members attended. The workshop was held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chapel Hill High School Gymnasium.

Written comments will be accepted until Wednesday, June 19th.

Once collecting all comments, the project team will identify 3 route options to carry forward to a federally required environmental impact statement.

A resident reached out to KETK and told us that the orange and blue route of the six proposed routes will take out more houses and includes a stretch 7 miles longer than other routes.

The woman also expressed her concern about the tax dollars spent on the orange and blue route compared to others.

According to the NET RMA website, the proposed ‘East Texas Hourglass’ project is a proposed extension of Toll 49 that extends East from SH 110 to I-20.

Once all input is collected, the chosen route design is subject to be finalized in 3+ years with construction starting soon after .

Located on the NET RMA website, a list of project goals and objectives are outlined.

Enhance accessibility and mobility

Develop the most direct route with the shortest travel time

Provide access to local communities

Provide access at existing federal and state highways

Improve access for first responders

Minimize impacts to the community and natural environment

Minimize impacts to private property

Protect water quality

Minimize impacts to parks, schools, and other community resources

Support economic development

Minimize negative impacts to existing businesses

Enhance access for commercial and business development

The complete information packet can be found on the NET RMA website.