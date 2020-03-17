TO-GO ONLY: Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ alters services amid coronavirus concerns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Public health officials continue to push ‘social-distancing’ in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, President Trump recommended that people should avoid groups of 10 or more. Tyler staple, Stanley’s BBQ, is following suit.

The front counter at Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Que is buzzing during the lunch rush, but on Monday, the restaurant looked quite a bit different than normal.

“Coronavirus and the spread of that, we’ve just been following along with what other countries that have gone before us in this crisis and how they’re dealing and managed it or how they’re trying to manage it,” said Jennifer Pencis, co-owner of the restaurant. “It’s always evolving, it’s always changing.”

Owners Nick and Jennifer Pencis said they decided to restrict dine-in access and offer a curbside pickup instead.

“We’re doing what we think is right in terms of closing down the interior of the restaurant with respect to social distancing and how hopefully that will curb the spread of it,” said Jennifer.

If you drive down the street to the family’s other restaurant, Roast Social Kitchen, you’ll find more of the same, curbside delivery only.

“As we have more resources available for us to make the process easier for our guests as well as our staff, so it’s just kind of going to be a day at a time right now,” said Nick.

Same for big chains like Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks and Zoe’s Kitchen, who are also using a ‘to-go model’ amid the outbreak.

The Pencis family believes it will pay off in the end.

“I think that if we all do the model of well hey over these next couple of weeks if we just did what they’re asking us to do, then we can hopefully shorten the longevity of the crisis.”

A plan they hope will flatten the curve for those most at risk.