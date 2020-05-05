To-go alcohol sales continue past May 1st

Breaking News
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Dine-in service is back for many restaurants in the Texarkana area and to-go alcohol could be here to stay.

Mexican restaurant Loca Luna is one of several restaurants allowing customers to buy alcohol with their carry-out or drive-thru orders. Loca Luna said by selling alcohol to-go the extra money is used to serve meals to hospital staff, teachers, and families in need.

Restaurant manager and owner Hector Leal said the alcohol must be served with a meal. “It’s a good thing you know economically. I guess we like most people have a concern about safety.”

Many other local restaurants are also still serving alcohol to-go. Restaurant owners and customers hope the alcohol to-go sales will be here for good.

