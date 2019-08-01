TJC students offer free dental work through five-day event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Operation East Texas is underway at Tyler Junior College, offering the community free medical and vision screenings.

The event runs through Aug. 2, and offers costly dental services to patients for free.

People of any age can attend, and no insurance is required.

It’s all being held in the TJC Robert M. Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The school recommends you get there early because they get busy throughout the day, with about 1,000 patients visiting in the week.

The work is done by students and professionals volunteering their time for real-life experience.

“There’s a lot of partners,” said Christina Horton, a professor of dental work at TJC. “We have about 200 volunteers each day that help and donate their time, energy and efforts to the people of East Texas.”

Some of the services provided include fillings, sealants, x-rays, vision screening and even more severe work.

“People come in and they leave very grateful, we can do the smallest of things and they are so grateful to get this service. It really reinforces to us why we came out here and what we came to do,” said Ashly Okoli, a Texas A&M dental student.

Okoli said that dental work is very important to the overall health of patients, and preventative care and save people a lot of money in the long run.