TJC hosts event featuring former NASA employee

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 occurs in one week.

Saturday, Tyler Junior College began celebrations early featuring former TJC alumnus and NASA engineer, Charles R. Price.

The presentation, ’50 years with NASA’ covered his many years working for NASA on Apollo 8 and Apollo 11 missions.

” It’s going to be a long journey.” Price said, “Honestly the psychological aspects of it being so distant from your homeland, living with people intimately for the whole time is going to be a challenge.”

Price was on the team designing the path Apollo would take to the moon.

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and TJC will host another event called ‘Moon Day’. Information can be found here.