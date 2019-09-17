TJC celebrates Constitution Day on campus through session held by Smith Co. Bar Foundation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College celebrated Constitution Day on Tuesday, a federal holiday remembering the signing of the United States Constitution.

To mark the special day, the Smith County Bar Foundation hosted an educational session along with the 12th Court of Appeals.

Justices heard arguments in two local appellate cases while the public listened.

“It’s something that the public and even actually the bar, don’t get access to on a regular basis, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to let them see the workings of a case as it goes through the appellate system and what happens in an appellate courtroom,” said Shannon Dacus, President of the Smith County Bar Foundation Board.

Speakers of the event included Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Michael Morton, a man wrongfully imprisoned for almost 25 years for a murder he did not commit.