TJC celebrates 93 years with Founder’s Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College celebrated 93 years of operation on Tuesday as Founder’s Day.

The school held different events on campus showcasing historical facts and memorabilia.

“Great leaders came before to develop the concept of this junior community college, now being ranked among the very best and we’re extremely proud and its a day we really want to want to bring recognition to,” said Juan Mejia, President of TJC.

Since the establishment of the institution in 1926, TJC is just one of four colleges in Texas that is recognized as a legacy college.