TISD to vote on whether to change names of both Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools Thursday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After years of back-and-forth debate within the Tyler community, the TISD board will vote Thursday night on whether to change the names of both Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools.

While it has been a recurring topic over the last several years, this latest push came in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody back in May.

A petition was started earlier this summer by Imani Rivera to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School and called it “inappropriate” to have an educational establishment named for the head Confederate general. The petition had an original goal of 5,000 signees but has grown to over 16,000.

“I believe it is inappropriate to continue to allow a confederate soldier be the spearhead for an educational establishment where students of different ethnicities attend. It is perpetuating the notion that black lives are beneath those of white power and it allows racism to flame not only in the school but in our community.” Imani Rivera

Trude Lamb, a cross country runner for Lee, wanted to start her own movement and said she would refuse to wear the Lee name on her race jersey. Lamb is an immigrant from Ghana who came to America back in 2014 and said that the name “continues to bring our city down.”

She wrote in a letter to the school board that she loves the sports she plays at Lee, but that she can’t support a school that bears his name. In an interview with KETK, Lamb’s mother said that Trude and her brother Felix are local celebrities back home, because they are the first to go to America.

“He owned slaves and didn’t believe people like me were 100% human let alone ever go to my very high school… I don’t see a future of remembering a person who did nothing for our country and who didn’t care for me or my people.“ Trude Lamb

There is also a movement to change the name of John Tyler High School, the 10th president of the United States and who the city is named after.

Tyler is known to have owned slaves in his lifetime and was elected to the Confederate House of Representatives after the start of the Civil War. He died before he could be sworn in to office.

However, many Lee graduates and Tyler residents feel that a name change is not in the best interest of the schools or, at minimum, should be left up to the voters.

April Chennault, a graduate of Lee from 1985, said that the change is not worth the cost and the money instead should be spent elsewhere in the school.

“So let’s take that money that they’re wanting to spend changing the name. Let’s put it toward our teachers, let’s put it toward our education because it would be much better spent there… History is what makes us. If you’re born here, you’re from the South. That is our southern heritage. We don’t have to agree with every piece of it, but that is still our southern heritage.” April Chennault

David Jones, a 1982 graduate and a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army, believes taxpayers are not going to want to burden the cost of the name change.

“Where’s the money going to come from and is it really, truly a priority?” he asked. “Band, football, the football field everything associated with sports would be an immense cost. I don’t think that the taxpayers are going to want to pay for that.”

He is supporting a separate petition that is asking the school board to keep the name for Lee. The petition says: Let’s prove to the Tyler ISD School Board that we do not want the name of our school changed. The name has been set in stone on the new building. We, the tax payers do not want to pay for this! Financially this is not a good idea for Tyler ISD.

If the board were to approve of name changes for the high schools, they would use the following guidelines for selecting new names.

A school facility may be named after any patriotic belief, principled ideals, values, desire qualities or aspired outcomes for District students or the community.

A facility may be named after any local, state, or national geographic area, landmark, or physical attribute.

A portion of a school facility may be named after a person who has served the District or community directly. Such portions of school facilities may include (but are not limited to)

theatres, gymnasiums, fields, libraries, halls or corridors, or other sub-areas of a school facility.

theatres, gymnasiums, fields, libraries, halls or corridors, or other sub-areas of a school facility. The Board must approve the naming of all facilities.

The board is scheduled to start the meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. KETK News will live stream the event on our website and our Facebook page.